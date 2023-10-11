Home
bengaluru

GOPIO launches Bangalore Chapter, to host Infrastructure summit

The summit intends to bring various stakeholders together in a single platform in collaboration with the government.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 21:54 IST



The US-based Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International, representing the Indian Diaspora, announced the launch of its Bangalore chapter with Dr Abraham Ebenezer as the Chapter President. As its first significant development, the GOPIO Bangalore Chapter will be organising the Urban Infrastructure and Public Safety Summit in November.

The summit’s focus will revolve around tackling the city’s pressing infrastructure challenges and exploring viable solutions. Consulates from different countries will contribute their insight and suggestions to this dialogue. The summit intends to bring various stakeholders together in a single platform in collaboration with the government. 

The key office bearers of GOPIO Bangalore Chapter include Dr Abraham Ebenezer- President,  R Dayakar, IFS (Retd), Advisor, Gopika Pillai- Vice President, Rosh Alex-Secretary, Philip Cherian, Treasurer, Rajesh Johnny, Nawabb Abdulla- Creative & Event Head,  Thomas J Mathew- IT Head, Amith Nigli- fundraising and membership head, J A Rajendran and Adv Dilraj, Legal advisor, among others.

(Published 10 October 2023, 21:54 IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka

