Govt to release draft of BBMP ad policy within a week

Bengaluru: The state government will release the draft of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) advertisement policy within the next week, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said on Friday.
The public will be given 15 days to file their objections against the policy, and once the policy is approved, commercial hoardings will make a comeback to the city after nearly six years of ban.
Addressing concerns over the policy, Shivakumar said that the policy will clearly lay out the rules on where hoardings can be put up and the size of the hoardings.
“We will make sure that uniformity is followed. The policy will detail the size of the hoardings based on the road width. We will also specify the materials that can be used to ensure that it does not make the city look ugly,” Shivakumar said.
Private properties can also draw agreements with advertisers to allow hoardings on their properties.
“However, they will also have to follow the specifications related to size and material. They will also pay a tax to the BBMP,” Shivakumar added.
The BBMP estimates to earn Rs 500 crore in 2024-25 by issuing advertisement rights. On Friday, Shivakumar also met with stakeholders in the field to understand their concerns.
“Many organisations are approaching us with their concerns and suggestions. Hence we held a stakeholders meeting and have heard them out,” he said.
Published 21 June 2024, 23:13 IST