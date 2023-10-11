Govt to relocate waste plants to outskirts, says D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Tuesday that the state government has decided to relocate five waste processing plants from Yeshwantapura, two units from Byatarayanapura, and similar units from Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, and Anekal constituencies on the outskirts of the city. This decision comes in response to months of complaints from residents regarding foul odours and groundwater pollution caused by these plants.
After chairing a coordination meeting involving the Water Resources, Forest, Revenue, and Bengaluru Development departments, along with public representatives and officials, Shivakumar stated that the government intends to identify a minimum of 100 acres of land in each of the four directions surrounding the city. This land will be located in forested and hilly regions on the outskirts to serve as new locations for these waste processing plants.
“I have requested the Forest and Revenue departments to collaborate in identifying 100 acres of land in each of the four directions. Once suitable land is identified, both departments will initiate survey work,” he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the state government will also provide alternative land to the Forest Department, either through purchase from private landowners or by identifying suitable government land for reforestation in exchange for the forest land allocated for this purpose.