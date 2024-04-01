Graffiti highlights women’s safety, drug abuse, cybercrime in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rotary International District 3191, which comprises most Rotary Clubs in and around Bengaluru, collaborated with the Bengaluru police to launch 'Graffiti for Hope’, a social awareness project.
Three artists — Sayam from Kolkata, Taresh from Mumbai and Rohan from Bengaluru — created vibrant graffiti art on the compound wall of the city police's CAR South campus on Hosur Road to drive home messages on women’s safety, drug abuse and cybercrime.
Rotarian Nivedita Dutt, who is spearheading the project, explained why the project is unique. "Graffiti has always been the artistic language of the rebel and easily catches the youth's attention."
She added: "In the course of the painting over the days on the footpath under the scorching sun, so many people, young and old, from a spectrum of demography, have stopped, taken pictures, talked to the artists at work, and some even offered water and cold drinks. Living these few days on the footpath with the artists has been a poignant experience in core human values. That humanity is vibrant even at the lowest denominator of our society."
Rotary District 3191 plans to expand the graffiti project to other parts of the city.
(Published 31 March 2024, 23:47 IST)