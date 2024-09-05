Green panel raps KSPCB for failing to curb emission from old vehicles  

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has come under scrutiny from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to respond to a plea seeking the enforcement of rules to reduce emissions from old vehicles.
The tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the KSPCB for its inaction.
Bengaluru resident Krishnan CS had approached the NGT's Southern Zone bench, urging the enforcement of regulations aimed at reducing emissions from vehicles, particularly those older than 10 years. He also submitted media reports highlighting the adverse impact of air pollution on public health.
In March, the tribunal had ordered the KSPCB to submit a detailed report on the matter.
However, during a hearing on July 24, a bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati expressed their disappointment with the KSPCB for failing to comply with the order. "If the report is not filed before the next hearing, it will only be accepted upon payment of a fine of Rs 10,000," the bench warned.
At the latest hearing, the tribunal enforced the Rs 10,000 fine on the KSPCB and directed both the state of Karnataka and the KSPCB to submit their respective reports by September 20, 2024.
The panel also instructed the Transport Department and the KSPCB to file a detailed report on the actions taken to implement the Karnataka Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2022.
Published 05 September 2024, 01:09 IST