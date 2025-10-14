<p> Bengaluru: With new GST rates coming into effect, supermarkets, traditional stores, and e-commerce platforms are rolling out ‘GST sales’ to attract shoppers and clear older stock.</p>.<p>While shoppers are told they are saving on GST, many FMCG brands and stores are using the moment to clear old MRP stock before new prices kick in, blending real discounts with smart marketing.</p>.GST 2.0 and the states’ squeeze.<p>The mix of genuine discounts and strategic marketing has created a sense of urgency among buyers eager to cash in before the transition.</p>.<p>As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Great Savings Celebration #GSTBachatUtsav storefront enabled sellers to pass on over Rs 100 crore in GST savings across categories such as appliances, fashion, and essentials, the company said.</p>.<p>"The recent GST reductions played a pivotal role in shaping customer demand across categories this festive season," an Amazon representative said, adding that demand for air conditioners, inverter batteries, and dishwashers has surged.</p>.<p>Quick commerce platform BigBasket also hosted a GST Bachat Utsav, offering lower prices on products where GST had been reduced.</p>.<p>"We experienced a 20% week-on-week growth in those categories where the GST was reduced,” said Seshu Tirumala, BigBasket’s Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer.</p>.<p>Popular bookstore Higginbottams on MG Road joined the trend by promoting chocolate offers under the slogan, 'Save on GST, buy chocolates at a lower price'. "We bought the stock last month, before the revision, but the revised GST prices are to be followed from this month, so we are selling them at new GST prices,” said a store manager.</p>.<p>Retailers across Bengaluru have adopted similar strategies.</p>.<p>A RR Nagar supermarket employee, Rajashekar, said his store stocked up at discounted rates before the revision and was not heavily affected.</p>.<p>S Razik Fareed, Joint Commissioner (CGST), Bengaluru South Commissionerate, said businesses facing losses due to GST changes could adjust their tax payments on other products through the Input Tax Credit (ITC).</p>.<p>"If a business buys a product at a higher GST rate and sells it at a lower rate, the difference is added to their ITC, allowing them to claim those credits when paying taxes on other products,” he explained.</p>.<p>Firms encountering losses over inverted tax structures could claim refunds. However, he emphasised that such situations should not arise solely due to ITC. </p>