Guidelines for sale of treated water out; buyer to check quality

Bengaluru: In a step aimed at incentivising the operation of sewage treatment plants (STP) in apartments, the state government has issued guidelines for sale of “excess” treated water, stressing that the buyer should ensure the quality of the water.
Noting that the use of drinking water has been barred for gardening, plantation, cleaning, servicing of vehicles, construction and commercial activities, the guidelines said treated water should be utilised for such purposes.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had announced last month that amending rules to allow apartments to sell treated water was a measure necessary to avoid an impending water crisis.
Apartments can now sell 50% of the treated water as long as the water quality meets the standards set by the central and state pollution control boards.
Accordingly pH of the treated water should be 6.5-8.5, BOD less than 10mg/litre, COD less than 50 mg/litre, TSS less than 10mg/litre, ammoniacal nitrogen less than 5 mg/litre, total nitrogen less than 10 mg/litre and faecal Coliform less than 100 MPN/100 ml.
The guidelines are part of a series of amendments to the rules made by the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to end confusion over treated water. It comes days after the exemption from STP installation provided to apartments with less than 120 residential units as long as they are serviced by urban local bodies.
Officials estimate that even large apartment buildings with parks and open spaces generally use a maximum of 50% of treated water. The government’s previous rule for full utilisation of treated water had become impractical for many, especially for those without gardens and
parks.
“Apartments must utilise 50% of the treated water and may use the remaining for commercial activities,” the order said, adding that the use of treated water is banned for drinking purpose, manufacturing medicines and food processing.
The buyer and seller of treated water should enter into a memorandum of understanding. Tankers used for the purpose of carrying treated water should declare the same in big letters on their body, it added.
(Published 25 March 2024, 23:33 IST)