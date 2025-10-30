Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are to be completed by January 2026.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 07:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 07:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsVVPAT

Follow us on :

Follow Us