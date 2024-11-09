Hand over 45 acres of Hebbal land to Namma Metro, Shobha writes to CM

<p>Bengaluru: In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bangalore North MP Shobha Karandlaje — who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the union government — has backed Namma Metro's request for 45 acres of land in Hebbal.</p>.<p>She wants the state government to ensure the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) hands over the land to Namma Metro for building a multi-modal transportation hub.</p>.<p>"Hebbal and Hebbal Amanikere are located in my constituency. I welcome Namma Metro's initiative to build a transport hub, which will help tens of thousands of metro users, reliving them from commuting on the existing congested roads," she said. </p>.Relief and satisfaction for many as Nagasandra-Madavara metro line opens.<p>Namma Metro, she said, wrote a formal letter to the state government in March 2024, requesting the transfer of the 45-acre land, which is in possession of KIADB. "The BMRCL is committed to pay the price fixed by the KIADB towards payment of compensation to the landowners."</p>.<p>"Any delay in handing over the land to Namma Metro by KIADB will only lead to time and cost overruns, besides badly affecting citizens' ease of life, which is of paramount interest," she said, marking a copy of her letter to Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar; and MP Patil, Minister of Large and Medium Industries.</p>