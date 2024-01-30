Karnataka HC tasks court registry with Shivaram Karanth Layout data inventory 

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday instructed the court registry to compile an inventory of data related to the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout from the now-dissolved three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court.
The division bench, comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice M Nagaprasanna, said since the monitoring committee no longer exists, officials who previously served the committee should aid the high court registry in this task.
“The inventory work should take place, but not with the assistance of the committee as it has been dissolved by an order passed on January 24, 2024,” the court said.
“Therefore, the committee would not have anything to do with the inventory work. During the drawing up of the proceedings (inventory), the officials who were assisting the committee shall assist the Registrar General and Registrar (Computers) in drawing the inventory.”
During the hearing, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty informed the bench about the pending extension of the contract with the agency responsible for preserving and maintaining the data.
To make the data, which is in cloud storage and accessible to the high court, the representative of the private agency shall assist in downloading the data to the high court system to maintain and develop the same for assistance of disposal of cases, the court said.
The bench has adjourned the hearing until February 7.