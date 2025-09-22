Menu
Head constable among two arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

The arrested are Satyan, who is posted at the DJ Halli police station, and his friend Jagadish, an autorickshaw driver. Both are in their 40s.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 20:10 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 20:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimerobbery

