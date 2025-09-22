Head constable among two arrested for robbery in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A head constable and his friend were arrested by the Avalahalli police on Sunday for allegedly robbing a woman. </p>.<p>The arrested are Satyan, who is posted at the DJ Halli police station, and his friend Jagadish, an autorickshaw driver. Both are in their 40s. </p>.Belur tense after ‘desecration’ of Ganesha idol; police take woman into custody.<p>According to the police, Jagadish had assaulted and robbed his female friend of a gold chain and handed it over to Satyan, who allegedly pawned it and split the money. </p>.<p>The police arrested the duo after the victim lodged a complaint. The police also recovered the pawned gold chain. </p>.<p>A report has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) for further action against Satyan, an officer said. Further investigation is on. </p>