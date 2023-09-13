Hello! How SOS helplines respond

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Karnataka reported an average of 1,046 suicide cases between 2016 and 2019. The numbers went up during the pandemic — 2,455 and 1,788 in 2020 and 2021 respectively. September 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day.
Metrolife dialled a few mental health helplines to check their response time. We made calls over three days.
Parivarthan
Our call was picked up immediately.
The counsellor on the call said they listen to the caller’s problem and, depending on the nature of the case, they either provide counselling or refer the case to the concerned expert. If the caller is willing to share the contact details of their parents or friends, the counsellor can bring them on a conference call to apprise them of the situation.
The NGO gets 10-15 distress calls per day. Calls from anxious students go up during the exam season.
Available on 76766 02602, 1 pm to 10 pm, Monday-Friday
Samaritans
The response was swift.
Assistant director Sunitha Ramachandran said they receive roughly 15 calls and 20 emails on a daily basis. In the case of a call, the NGO volunteers are expected to listen to the caller for as long as they want to talk and without seeking details like their name, nature of work or place of residence. The aim is to provide emotional relief, says Sunitha.
More than half of their callers are below the age of 30. Sometimes, students under 18 reach out via email. Relationship stress, bullying, difficulty getting along with peers, and loneliness form the bulk of the cases. Calls related to exam anxiety peak between March and May.
Available on 84229 84528/29/30, 4 pm to 10 pm, all days. Or, write to talk2samaritans@gmail.com
Vandrevala
A counsellor answered our call in just a few rings.
Callers mostly report depression or relationship issues such as a breakup.
After gauging the emotional state of the caller, the counsellors either share coping strategies on the spot or refer them to mental health experts.
Available 24/7 on 99996 66555
Sahodari
They missed our first call but called back immediately. Subsequent calls were answered swiftly. They get a majority of calls on weekdays.
This helpline is geared to help the transgender community and is run by volunteers from the community. They broadly recieve calls for the following reasons: those who seek counselling for the distress they are experiencing, those who want to leave their family and need leads for accommodation, and those who want information about gender reassignment surgeries. They refer the cases to psychologists, sexologists and other medical experts.
Available on 76397 41916, 7 am to 10 pm, all days
Nimhans
They answered our call swiftly but refused to give any information citing administration protocol.
Available 94808 29670, 9 am to 4.30 pm, all days except Sundays and second Saturdays
Sumunum
The call got cut but we soon received an automated message saying that a volunteer would get in touch shortly. Nobody had called us back at the time of going to print.
Available 1800-123-786868
Sahai
We called multiple times. There was no response.
Available 080-2549 7777