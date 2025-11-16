Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Student groups hold flash protest in Lalbagh against tunnel road project

The students protestors said the government has not conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study or carried out geological, hydrological and biodiversity studies.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 23:50 IST
Bengaluru newsprotestLalbaghTunnel

Follow us on :

Follow Us