Hiss and miss: Bengaluru struggles with rising snake sightings and slow rescues

The BBMP animal welfare team confirmed with DH that there are only seven members in the team and it is challenging even for them to ensure that all the rescue calls are looked into and the snakes are rescued. Prasanna Kumar, the BBMP animal welfare warden said that the highest spotted snakes include cobra, Russell’s viper and water snakes. He said, “Since it is the breeding season, there are many baby snakes and snakelets across empty spaces and bushy areas that come out to escape from heat and moisture due to light rains.”