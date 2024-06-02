Hiss and miss: Bengaluru struggles with rising snake sightings and slow rescues

Bengaluru: The snake breeding season is here, and Bengalureans are reporting increased snake sightings near their homes and neighbourhoods.
According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wildlife rescue team, sightings are particularly high in the newly added 110 villages across the Bommanahalli, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, and Rajarajeshwarinagara zones, although calls from within the city limits are fewer compared to these developing outskirts.
In the last week alone, they have received over 100 calls, with an average of 30 calls per day, mostly from Yelahanka and Bommanahalli areas.
Citizens say that there is a huge delay in the rescue process, even after dialling the BBMP helpline.
Sachin, a resident of Jnana Bharati ward, said that they sighted a snake at around 4 pm inside their house and brought it to the notice of the BBMP wildlife rescue team immediately. However, the team arrived to rescue only at 7 pm.
“We were all very frightened, not knowing what snake it was. Some people told us to kill it. But we informed the BBMP. However, we had no idea we had to wait that long,” he said.
The BBMP animal welfare team confirmed with DH that there are only seven members in the team and it is challenging even for them to ensure that all the rescue calls are looked into and the snakes are rescued. Prasanna Kumar, the BBMP animal welfare warden said that the highest spotted snakes include cobra, Russell’s viper and water snakes. He said, “Since it is the breeding season, there are many baby snakes and snakelets across empty spaces and bushy areas that come out to escape from heat and moisture due to light rains.”
According to him, people have a tendency to let go of snakes in their infancy, assuming that they would not be venomous.
He explained, “Highest number of deaths are caused by baby snakes. This is because snakes are born with fangs and venom,” and warned that it is not healthy for the environment to kill them. He advises that in case of sighting any kind of snake, it should be brought to the attention of BBMP.
BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, advises that in the event of a snake bite, citizens should not panic but seek an anti-snake venom dose immediately from the nearest government health centre or hospital.
Vattam Aditya, a snake rescuer based in Ballari, said that it is advisable to receive treatment within two hours of a snake bite.
Cut-off box - Helpline numbers BBMP wildlife helpline: 1533 Aranya helpline Karnataka Forest Department: 1926 BBMP Animal Welfare Warden: 9902794711
Published 01 June 2024, 23:33 IST