House hunters in Bengaluru trapped in new Telegram rental fraud

<p>Bengaluru: Cybercriminals are exploiting the Telegram messenger application to cheat people through house rental scams by advertising fake listings, officials said.</p>.<p>The scam came to light when a complainant lodged an FIR on December 19 with East Cybercrime Police, claiming he was cheated of Rs 6.25 lakh while looking for houses to rent.</p>.<p>The 27-year-old victim from Nagawara told police he was part of a group called 'Rent House' on Telegram, where flats for rent were advertised.</p>.<p>"Multiple people contacted me through Telegram, claiming to be owners or rental agents. They demanded advances such as booking charges, security deposits, and processing fees. Trusting them, I transferred money multiple times through Google Pay, PhonePe, and bank transfers," the complainant alleged.</p>.<p>"After receiving the money, the suspects stopped responding and blocked me on Telegram and on the phone. I later realised the rental listings were fake and that I had been cheated by an organised group involved in online rental fraud," the complainant said, adding that he had transferred the money between November 14 and December 12.</p>.<p><strong>Sense of urgency</strong></p>.<p>Cybercrime investigators said scamsters create a sense of urgency to lure victims.</p>.<p>"They use various excuses. Cybercriminals will tell the victim that a potential tenant is about to finalise the property, and if they do not book it in the next few minutes, they will miss the deal," a senior Bengaluru police officer said.</p>.<p>"They will also tell the victim the owner is away or incapacitated to dissuade a physical visit. Renters sometimes pay booking and processing fees early, even before visiting, to secure the deal. The scamsters are exploiting this," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Anonymity loophole</strong></p>.<p>A senior officer explained that Telegram provides cybercriminals anonymity, allowing them to advertise fake listings on multiple groups.</p>.<p>"Due to its anonymity and lack of robust content moderation, Telegram is exploited by cybercriminals. Since groups must be reported manually for removal, scamsters close old groups once the con is complete and open new ones to find more victims," the officer said.</p>