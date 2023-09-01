How Bengaluru almost broke the driest-ever August record

This August could well have been the driest on record for Bengaluru if not for one spell of intense rains in the final hours of the 31st.

From August 1 to 31 (until 8.30 pm), the IMD's Bengaluru city observatory received only 12.6 mm of rainfall and the HAL airport 14.4 mm. The numbers for the previous driest-ever August were 20.6 mm (1885) and 22 mm (1999), respectively. The mean monthly total rainfall for Bengaluru city is 162.7 mm and HAL airport 133.6 mm.

But as torrential rains pounded the city from 9 pm onwards, records changed dramatically. Bengaluru city recorded 64.8 mm of rain in the last three hours to 11.30 pm. The HAL airport received 52 mm in the last three hours to 11.30 pm.