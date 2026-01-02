<p>Getting fitter, travelling more, changing careers, buying a home or car, and breaking unhealthy patterns remain the most common New Year resolutions this year, behavioural experts say. They explain how one can approach their goals realistically, and why some fail.</p>.<p><strong>Start small </strong></p>.<p>Tasneem Nakhoda, a behavioural therapist, says many people enter January with checklist-style ambitions and unrealistic timelines. “Large targets, such as losing 10 kg or learning a new language, feel overwhelming and stop people from starting,” she says, stressing the need to break goals into smaller steps. </p>.<p>Spending 10 to 15 minutes a day and linking new habits to existing routines, such as doing a task before lunch or after brushing one’s teeth, can help build momentum. “Also, it’s okay to begin with three days a week instead of every day. First, get into a rhythm,” she says.</p>.Temple rush: Devotees throng temples on New Year day in Mysuru.<p>She also stresses the importance of self-compassion when routines slip. “Faltering is normal. Restart when you can,” she says.</p>.<p><strong>Breaking addictions</strong></p>.<p>Distancing oneself from triggers may be necessary when dealing with addictions, Tasneem says, including stepping away from friends’ groups or social settings. Quitting ‘cold turkey’ works for some, but “reducing frequency is more effective for others”. She also highlights the seven-minute rule: “If you can distract yourself for seven minutes, the urge often subsides.”</p>.<p><strong>7-step method</strong></p>.<p>Life and career coach Bhavani Arun says goals are more likely to succeed when approached methodically. The process begins with clarity. “One needs to be clear on what they want to achieve and why,” she says, noting that goals without purpose rarely sustain momentum.</p>.<p>The next step is identifying the payoff. “Ask yourself what you really gain by achieving it,” she says, adding that recognising both tangible and emotional benefits helps anchor motivation.</p>.<p>Anticipating obstacles is important. Financial constraints, physical limitations, or family responsibilities can affect plans. “You should have an idea of what could go wrong and what your alternative plans are,” she explains.</p>.<p>Preparation follows, through listing the skills and knowledge required. “If learning something new can bring more work, recognition, or flexibility, it should be part of the plan,” she says.</p>.<p>Support systems matter too. Bhavani says learning from mentors or peers who have already walked a similar path can save time and effort. It is important to have a detailed action plan with start and end dates, she adds.</p>.<p>She also highlights visualisation. “Imagining how you would feel after achieving the goal trains the brain to believe it is possible,” she adds. </p>.<p><strong>Facing obstacles</strong></p>.<p>Many habits that derail goals are often old coping patterns, not personal flaws, says Mamtha Rajesh, a psychotherapist and breathwork therapist. “Question when and why these patterns developed, and whether they are still needed,” she says, noting that unresolved stress or fear often causes people to repeat the same cycle.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Change takes more than willpower. “Breathwork helps release emotional responses held in the body, allowing people to act from the present,” she says. Tasneem adds that habits such as procrastination or anger are particularly difficult to break. “If these patterns begin to disrupt daily life, professional support may be needed,” she says.</p>