Bengaluru: Iblur flyover now 2-way for smoother peak hour traffic flow

Bengaluru: The Iblur flyover in southeastern Bengaluru has been temporarily made two-way to facilitate the Namma Metro work nearby, traffic police said on Wednesday.
From 7 am to 1 pm, police are diverting traffic moving from Silk Board Junction and HSR Layout towards Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli and Marathahalli onto the three-lane flyover by creating a temporary median using 120 plastic barricades on one lane.
Police noted an increased traffic flow from Silk Board Junction to Marathahalli during the morning peak hours and high traffic flow in the evening in the opposite direction. Accordingly, the barricades are removed after 1 pm to allow vehicles coming towards Silk Board full access to the flyover.
Photo taken near the Microsoft Corporation (India) office at Bellandur showing traffic on two lanes of the flyover going towards Silk Board (left) vehicles coming from Silk Board on the flyover (centre) and vehicles moving towards Marathahalli (right).
Credit: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP)
“Previously, traffic on the flyover moved only in one direction, from Marathahalli to Silk Board Junction,” said a police officer posted at the Bellandur traffic police station. “Now, we are allowing traffic to move on one lane in the opposite direction as well so that congestion during peak hours is reduced.”
This is also expected to aid traffic flow towards Bellandur as the road space at the Iblur bus stop has been limited due to the plastic barricades erected along a single lane for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to begin construction for the metro station.
Traffic police anticipate this arrangement to continue for the next few months.
BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations officer, BMRCL, said the barricading was necessary to facilitate the construction of the Iblur metro station on the Blue Line Phase 2A (Silk Board Jn-KR Pura).
