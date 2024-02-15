‘Idly Guru’ owner booked for cheating

Bengaluru: The owner of a popular eatery in Bengaluru was booked by the Kamakshipalya police for allegedly cheating people in the name of franchising, officials said Wednesday.
Karthik Shetty, the owner of ‘Idly Guru’, was detained in Mumbai, well-placed police sources said.
According to the police, a person named Chetan had filed a complaint that he had suffered losses after paying a deposit of Rs 3 lakh to Shetty. Based on the complaint, the FIR had named Shetty, his wife Manjula, his father Babu Shetty and other hotel staff.
Sources said that soon after Shetty got wind of the case being registered, he fled to Mumbai.
“The special team that went to Mumbai is bringing back the suspect,” an official said.
It is alleged that Shetty cheated 10 people after collecting deposits from them. Officials said that separate cases have been registered and investigations are on.
“The suspect had given some of the complainants’ food carts and used to receive a commission on the sales,” an official said.
“It is alleged that the suspect refused to refund the deposit after the complaints claimed that they were not making profits. Some have alleged that the suspect cheated them after receiving the deposit,” the official added.