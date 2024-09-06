Idol immersion: Traffic curbs around Halasuru Lake

Bengaluru: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and idol immersion festivities at Halasuru lake this weekend, Bengaluru traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions around the lake.
These temporary changes will be in effect from Saturday to Monday between 4 pm and 4 am.
Parking of all types of vehicles will be restricted in and around the main entrance of the lake and Kalyani used for immersion, Kensington Road, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road and Tank Road.
Two-way traffic will be temporarily prohibited on Kensington Road, from the Kensington-Murphy Road Junction via MEG-Halasur Lake and only one-way traffic will be allowed from the MEG side towards the junction. Additionally, only one-way traffic will be allowed towards the Thiruvalluvar statue.
Alternatively, vehicles moving from Kensington Road towards the lake via MEG Centre must take a right turn at the Gurudwara Junction and proceed via Gangadhar Chetty Road, Dickenson Road, St John's Road, Lavanya Theatre Junction, Naga Junction of Pulakeshinagar, Promenade Road, and Wheelers Road.
Those coming from the Thiruvallavar statue junction towards Halasuru lake must take the Gangadhar Chetty Road, Dickenson Road, St John’s Road, Sri Circle, Lavanya Theatre junction, and Naga junction.
Published 06 September 2024, 00:35 IST