IIMB's PGPEM cohort to host annual summit this weekend

<p>Bengaluru: The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) cohort of IIM Bangalore will host its flagship event, Drishti 2024, on Saturday and Sunday. </p><p>Commemorating 25 years of the programme, the annual business and cultural summit will bring together students, executives, key stakeholders, leaders and visionaries from a variety of industries for deliberations on emerging areas of business growth, execution, and endurance. </p><p>The theme for this year's edition is 'Insights to Impact: Shaping Business Strategies for Tomorrow'. It encourages B-school students to bridge theory and practice by applying academic concepts to real-world business scenarios, according to an IIMB statement. </p><p>The event will feature workshops, case competitions, speaker sessions, and panel discussions. </p><p>Key highlights include skill development workshops such as 'Take a Seat-Marketing and Strategy', 'Gen AI Workshop', 'Mastering Data Storytelling with BI', 'Crack your MBA job', and more. </p><p>The 'Winds of Change' talk show will feature speakers such as Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, IAS officer and paralympic medallist, and Aishwarya Boddapati, Indian Navy veteran current vice-president and Control Management Manager at Wells Fargo. </p>