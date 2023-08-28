IISc study paves way for new class of drugs against resistant bacteria

The researchers studied the QacA protein present in drug resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (S.Aureus) bacteria that protects the bacteria by transporting and expelling incoming antibacterials. S.Aureus usually causes skin infections, but complications could lead to sepsis and death. The QacA protein is known to efflux at least 30 commercially used antibacterials, like those in disinfectants and lozenges.