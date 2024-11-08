Home
IISc, UPenn, MIT researchers unlock ultra-low energy method to transform crystals into glass  

The study reveals that Indium Selenide, a material with unique properties, enables a solid-to-glass transformation through internal “self-shocks”, bypassing the need for high temperatures.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:48 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 19:48 IST
