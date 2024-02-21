In a first, KSRTC pays accident victim's kin Rs 10 lakh

Bengaluru: For the time, the KSRTC has paid Rs 10 lakh to the dependents of a bus passenger killed in a road accident.
On Monday, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman SR Srinivas issued a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the dependents of GN Amruth, who had died in an accident while travelling by a KSRTC bus.
The bus operator, which previously paid the victims Rs 3 lakh each, increased the sum to Rs 10 lakh with effect from January 1, 2024.
Amruth (34) died on the spot when the KSRTC's Bengaluru-Dharmasthala bus (KA 13/F 2261) met with an accident while negotiating a curve near Bage, Sakleshpur, on February 4.
Reddy said accidents caused an irreparable loss to the family of the deceased and added the KSRTC introduced the scheme to own responsibility.
