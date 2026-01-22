<p>Bengaluru: A ground staff member at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a foreign woman passenger on the pretext of a security check.</p><p>The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Affann Ahamed, an employee of Air India SATS, as per details shared by the police.</p><p>The incident occurred at Terminal 2 after the woman, who was travelling to South Korea, had completed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) screening and immigration formalities.</p><p>According to the police, the staffer approached the passenger, introduced himself as an airport ground staffer and claimed that a beeping sound was coming from her bag. He allegedly told her that going to the regular checking area would cause delays and persuaded her to move to a secluded spot near the men’s restroom.</p><p>Under the guise of a manual frisk, he is alleged to have inappropriately touched the woman multiple times, including her chest and other private parts, and hugged her. The woman resisted strongly, after which he fled the spot, reportedly saying “thank you” before leaving.</p><p>The passenger immediately reported the incident to airport security staff. Authorities detained the suspect and handed him over to the Kempegowda International Airport police, who formally arrested him and initiated further investigation.</p><p>The police said the suspect was not authorised to conduct frisking and had been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. The woman, who had been in India on a tourist visa since November, was returning to her home country at the time of the incident.</p>