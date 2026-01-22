<p>Guwahati: A 38-year-old Meitei man was abducted and killed by suspected Kuki armed persons on Wednesday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Churachandpur district, where he had gone to meet his Kuki wife.</p><p>Gaurav Dogra, Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, told <em>DH</em> on Thursday that the victim, Mayanglambam Rishikanta, was a resident of Kakching Khunou Uchan Makhong Leikai area in Meitei-dominated Kakching district and was in Churachandpur since December 19 to meet his Kuki wife. The police at Churachandpur got information around 10.30 pm on Wednesday that Rishikanta was abducted by unknown persons from Tuibuong area on Tuesday and was killed at T Natjang village. </p><p>"The body was retrieved from the area and has been kept at the district morgue. A <em>suo mou</em> FIR has been registered at the Churachandpur police station and efforts are on to nab the miscreants," Dogra said.</p>.Manipur waits as BJP’s search for consensus hits ethnic fault lines.<p>Sources said the man worked in Nepal and returned to Kakching home last month. He visited Churachandpur after his wife took "permission" from the Kuki insurgent groups. Sources said the victim had even adopted a Kuki name Mayanglambam to visit his wife, Chingnu Haokip. The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an armed Kuki group not in ceasefire, is suspected to be behind the killing. Dogra, however, said they are yet to be certain about the group involved in the crime. The UKNA, however, issued a statement on Thursday rejecting reports about its involvement in the killing.</p>.Kuki groups demand justice for woman who died 2 years after being gang-raped in Manipur violence.<p>Meiteis and Kukis have avoided visiting each other's territory since the conflict involving them started in May 2023. The Central forces have been deployed along the areas separating the Meitei dominated Valley and the Kuki-dominated districts like Churachandpur. </p><p>The fresh killing has come at a time the government is trying to end the conflict through dialogue with both the Metei and the Kuki groups.</p>