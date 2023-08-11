India March For Science in Bengaluru on August 12

The seventh edition of India March For Science (IMFS) will be organised in Bengaluru on August 12.
The event, part of a multi-city national programme organised from August 9 to 16, will be held at Sharada Sabhangana, KLE Society’s S Nijalingappa College in Rajajinagar at 10 am.
The IMFS marches have, since 2017, brought together scientists, teachers, science communicators and enthusiasts in a concerted effort to promote scientific temper.
The organisers said the march, apart from celebrating science, aspires to champion well-funded, publicly communicated science as “one of the pillars of human freedom and prosperity”.
The event on Saturday features talks by eminent speakers, on scientific temper, Indian astronomy and maths, significance of a science movement and dispelling misinformation.