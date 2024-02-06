Indian Cancer Society launches awareness mobile app

Bengaluru: In a bid to provide reliable and accurate information about cancer, the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) launched the ‘Rise Against Cancer’ mobile application to commemorate World Cancer Day.
Supported by the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) and powered by pharma company Roche, the application aims to bridge the information gap about cancer, provide up-to-date specialist-verified prevention and care tips, and raise awareness for a “cancer-free” future.
Currently, the free application has a community of oncologists that verify all the information and answer any queries that are posted by patients or caregivers on the community forum.
Besides this, the application will also have short video clips by experts, verified articles and podcasts, survivor stories, virtual events, and free resources available to the general public, said Kanchan Bannerjee, honorary secretary, Indian Cancer Society, Karnataka.
The application is currently available in five languages — English, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.
It does not have a direct doctor consultation feature yet.
Kishore Rao, chairman, ICS Karnataka, said: “At a time when a shocking diagnosis has just been received, it is imperative that a patient or the caregivers get correct and complete information at one place. We believe that our collective positive actions will inspire people to stay two steps ahead of cancer, fostering a proactive approach to early detection and intervention."