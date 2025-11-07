Menu
Industrial Training Institutes can create jobs, change livelihoods: Subroto Bagchi at Bengaluru Skill Summit

He also said that transformation needs fractal leadership and maximalist thinking, and so they sent 215 ITI and Polytechnic leaders to Singapore to witness hands-on, heads-on and hearts-on training.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 01:07 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 01:07 IST
