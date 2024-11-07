Infant found dead in overhead tank; police suspect mother’s hand

<p>Bengaluru: A month-old baby girl was found dead in an overhead tank at her grandparents' home on Monday.</p><p>Police suspect the mother's involvement in the child’s death.</p><p>The baby, born prematurely at seven months, had breathing issues, and the family had spent a significant amount on her treatment, a senior police officer told DH.</p>.Cracker smoke, flu waves trigger breathing woes in Bengaluru .<p>“We are awaiting the postmortem report, which will clarify the cause of death,” the officer stated.</p><p>Archita, 20, and Manu, 25, residents of Iggalur near Chandapura, had an inter-caste marriage about a year ago and welcomed their daughter last month.</p><p>Initially, the inter-caste aspect of their marriage raised suspicion of an honour killing. However, the police found no evidence to support this theory. Preliminary findings have now focused attention on Archita, the senior officer said.</p>.<p>The police said Archita discovered the baby missing from her cradle after stepping out of the washroom on Monday afternoon while no one else was at home. She immediately informed her parents and husband, who arrived with the police. After hours of searching, the baby’s body was found inside the overhead tank.</p><p>The Surya City police have registered an FIR under the BNS section for murder, and have launched an investigation.</p>