<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic incident caused by driver negligence, an 18-month-old boy was crushed to death when the wall of his house collapsed after a lorry snagged and dragged an electrical wire in Kundalahalli Colony on Friday evening.</p><p>The deceased child Pranav, the only son of Siddappa and Lavanya, residents of the colony. The HAL Police have registered a case of negligence against the lorry driver, who fled the scene immediately after the fatal accident, and have launched a search to apprehend him.</p><p>The incident occurred late Friday evening as the construction supply material lorry, having completed work on a new construction, was moving through the narrow colony road. </p><p>According to local eyewitnesses, the vehicle got entangled in an overhead electrical wire, suspected to be a Bescom connection to the home.</p><p>An officer close to the investigation confirmed that the movement of the lorry dragged the electrical wiring, snapping the supporting pole, which in turn caused a two-foot-high compound wall of Pranav's house to collapse.</p><p>Pranav was reportedly playing in front of his home when the rubble fell on him, he added.</p><p>Locals said that "The driver asked us to move other parked vehicles to allow the lorry to pass, but while moving forward, a wire snagged. We raised an alarm, shouting at the driver to stop. But the dragging action brought the pole down, causing the adjacent wall to fall. The baby's mother frantically tried to save the child, but some stones fell on the baby, causing head injuries."</p><p>The seriously injured child was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route.</p>