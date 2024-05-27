Inspect entertainment centres for fire safety norms: D K Shivakumar to BBMP

Bengaluru: A day after a massive fire in a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, killed 30 people, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to inspect all entertainment centres in the city to check for fire safety measures.
"Many shopping malls have received permission to establish gaming zones and adventure sports. Suitable action should be taken to ensure no disaster, including fire accidents, takes place," he said in his letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
Shivakumar also directed the officials to check whether malls and entertainment centres comply with fire safety norms.
Published 26 May 2024, 20:23 IST