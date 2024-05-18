Intensive training in next 15 days on new criminal laws: Bengaluru top cop

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday said that in the next 15 days intensive training programmes will begin for personnel to understand the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act.
The three laws, which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, will come into force from July 1, as per the gazette notifications issued by the Centre in February 2024.
Speaking at the monthly service parade, Dayananda said that some of the officers and staff in Bengaluru city were already trained.
“The Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) will bear the responsibility,” Dayananda said. “The focus group in a sub-division includes the station house officers (SHOs), police sub-inspectors (PSIs), assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and station writers. Four or five of these selected personnel will need to be trained intensively and in-depth on the new laws.”
The commissioner said that if needed, help from judicial officers and local law colleges will be sought.
“There is a lot of information (on the three new laws) in public domain and self-learning can be done. Explainer videos are available on YouTube and information on some apps as well. If there are doubts, one can have a brainstorming session at the station level, too."
