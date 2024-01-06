International millet and organic fair in Bengaluru till January 7

Bengaluru: Farmers, traders, and enthusiasts from various states have converged in the city for the sixth edition of the ‘Millet and Organics International Trade Fair’ till January 7 at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds.
States represented in the fair include Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.
The fair acts as a comprehensive platform offering knowledge and exposure for farmers and small-scale businesses in millet-related
ventures.
From enrolling in national and international training programmes to certifications and networking for packaging, farming insurance, and innovative tools, the fair covers
it all.
Stalls from different states showcase fresh organic produce, sustainable farming tools, millet-based biscuits, chips, snacks, and innovative products.
Beyond networking opportunities, visitors to the fair sought answers to many questions. Farmers and food processors could apply for national and international certifications like the National Program for Organic Production (NPOP), USCOEA and Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAP). They will receive the certification after a three-year period when their foods and processes will be examined for production processes, inputs, contamination control and plant treatment.
Dheeraj Sharma, senior manager of the certification body One Cert, said certifications will help farmers, food processors and traders take their
business to the national level.
Yadlapalli Sravan Kumar, proprietor of JustMillet, selling organic millets and snacks from Hyderabad, said: “Money spent on certified products directly from farmers would encourage more people to become farmers, like me.”
Visitors at the exhibition at Palace Grounds on Friday.
Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan