Isro, MyGov organise Chandrayaan-3 quiz

The organisers have invited citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 mahaquiz – at isroquiz.mygov.in – to honour India’s “amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love for science and discovery”. To participate in the quiz, the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov, the union government’s citizen-centric platform. The lander module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23.