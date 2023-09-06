Isro, MyGov organise Chandrayaan-3 quiz

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is collaborating with MyGov for a quiz themed on India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, and carrying a top prize of Rs 1 lakh.
The organisers have invited citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 mahaquiz – at isroquiz.mygov.in – to honour India’s “amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love for science and discovery”. To participate in the quiz, the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov, the union government’s citizen-centric platform. The lander module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23.
The top performer willbe awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second-best and third-best performers will be awarded with cash prizes of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.
The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of
Rs 2,000 each and the next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each. All the participants will receive participation certificates. More details of the quiz are on isroquiz.mygov.in