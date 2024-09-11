K Srikantiah, the visionary behind iconic Chowdiah Hall

Parvathi was always overflowing with music. It was but natural that in such a household, the violin maestro T Chowdiah should have carved a warm niche for himself. “It was a home where music, prayers and congregations would resound through the day; a home away from home to which Chowdiah, even an R K Narayan or a Veena Doreswamy Iyengar would come at all hours, unheralded, to revel in passionate ideas of artistic merit. Such a life went on for decades,” according to Shruti magazine’s 1987 issue dedicated to Chowdiah.