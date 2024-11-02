Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka HC declines to quash case against Bescom engineer in deadly transformer blast 

The court said compensation payments do not negate allegations of duty neglect.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 21:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 21:03 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtBESCOMEngineerTransformer blasts

Follow us on :

Follow Us