Kannada rate-card diktat in petrol stations fuels confusion

Bengaluru: The announcement by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, that state-owned oil companies will display fuel prices in Kannada at all petrol stations has evoked a mixed response from the public.
Petrol station managers, however, are grappling with the challenge of determining how to execute the directive since stations have not yet formulated a plan for the necessary software upgrade to include Kannada numerals.
During a reality check, DH found that branch managers of various petrol bunks like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Shell are awaiting instructions from the centers.
"If it is the hardware or putting up boards, we could have done it quickly, but it's the software update that has to be done throughout the state and hence, it is going to take time," said Vetri V, general manager, Bharat Petroleum near Double Road.
Many petrol bunk owners are awaiting instructions from the head offices. "I asked about this three days ago and the authorities concerned have asked us to wait for clarification," the manager of a petrol bunk in South Bengaluru said.
Unnecessary confusion
Many citizens opined that Kannada numbers are complicated and would create confusion among people.
“For instance, many of us get confused between six and nine,” said Kamala M, a pharmacist at Pavithra Medicals in Gandhi Bazaar. Yet another resident said that he finds it difficult to comprehend numerals in Kannada.
"Being a Kannadiga myself, I would prefer English numbers because that is what I can understand easily. I believe displaying Kannada numbers is unnecessary and actually confusing," said Karthik, a UG student at Jain College.
However, many others have also welcomed the move and believe that this could be the first move in making Kannada compulsory in all the services provided by the government.