<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>Cabinet decided on Friday to develop a 1,000-bed hospital for organ transplanting next to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nimhans">NIMHANS</a> at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.</p><p>Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil explained that the project will be undertaken in partnership with Azim Premji Foundation.</p><p>The entire cost of Rs 1,000 crore will be borne by the foundation, which will also spend Rs 350 crore per year for hospital maintenance.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet clears law against 'evil' social boycott, accused to be slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine, 3 years jail.<p>Terming it a "historic" decision, Patil noted that the project would take five years, adding that the foundation would make arrangements for 300 beds in three years.</p><p>As many as 70 per cent beds will be free of cost, while 30 per cent beds will be given at a cost applied for government hospitals, he added.</p><p>When asked about the preference criteria for the 70 per cent free beds, the minister explained that priority would be given to BPL cardholders.</p><p>Patil explained that the hospital would come up next to NIMHANS, since a lot of trauma cases come to the institution. </p><p>"So, this will be the right place for organ transplant."</p><p>He explained that the land would be given to the foundation for a period of 99 years.</p><p>When asked about the status of the Gastroenterology Centre (also developed through the PPP model), where organ transplants are taking place currently, Patil said the transplants would continue there for the time being, adding that discussions were on with the foundation to see if they could take it over too.</p>