<p>Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Saturday stressed the urgent need for cultural preservation, asserting that "culture is a valuable tool for uniting hearts" and its decline is a matter of national concern.</p><p>Inaugurating the Santhavani programme organised at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Moily said, "Without culture, one cannot achieve anything. Currently, there is a need to discuss more about culture." He highlighted the idea that global thinkers largely share common values, focusing on humanity rather than sectarianism. "Wherever you search in the culture of the world, you will not find hatred," he observed.</p><p>He stressed that true cultural understanding requires honesty and simplicity, not scholarship or scholars. Moily praised environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka as a remarkable example of innate culture, highlighting her selfless act of growing plants on the roadside, calling her a role model who didn't need education or a college degree.</p><p>He urged the audience to make friends with at least four such pure-minded people, declaring this to be the wealth of life.</p><p>Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan president K G Raghavan presided over the function, which was also attended by vice-president Chiranjiv Singh, director Suresh and scholar Shatavadhani R Ganesh.</p>