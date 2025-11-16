Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka Ex-CM Moily calls for cultural revival, citing Thimmakka as a model of true values

Moily praised environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka as a remarkable example of innate culture, highlighting her selfless act of growing plants on the roadside.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 23:04 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnatakaCultureM Veerappa Moily

Follow us on :

Follow Us