Karnataka govt gives nod for Rs 263 cr elevated rotary flyover, overbridge at Byappanahalli 

"This (white topping project) was earlier decided. This is only ratification," he explained.

Administrative approval was also given to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to provide drinking water to 110 villages that were not getting piped water supply. These villages were added to the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike as far back as 2006.

Patil said the Cabinet also greenlighted the filling up of 20 tanks in Uchagaon and Santibastavad Hoblis of Belagavi Taluk of Belagavi District. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 287.55 crore.

Similarly, 61 lakes in Hirebagewadi in Belagavi District are to be augmented at an estimated cost of Rs 519.10 crore, excluding GST of Rs 106.5 crore, while a bridge-cum-barrage is to be constructed at the Tungabhadra river in Chikkamanchali village of Raichur district for an estimated cost of Rs 158.10 crore.

According to Patil, this project will require the consent of Andhra Pradesh as it borders the neighbouring state. A revised estimate of Rs 499 crore for the construction of a new Haveri Medical College and hostel for students and residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff also got cabinet approval today.

Likewise the revised estimates of Rs 810 crore for Chikkaballapura Nandi Medical Science Institute, Rs 416 crore for Yadgir Medical Science Institute and Rs 455 crore for Chikkamagaluru Medical Science Institutes were also okayed by the cabinet. Additionally a 300-bed hospital is to be built at a cost of Rs 126.90 crore on the Gulbarga Medical Science Institute campus. Another important decision taken by the cabinet is to waive Rs 440.20 crore worth interest on default loans if farmers return the principal amount of their short-term and long-term loans.