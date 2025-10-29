<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested a public prosecutor for allegedly taking a measly bribe of Rs 1,100, officials said.</p><p>The arrested is K S Latha, Public Prosecutor at XLV Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru (CCH-46).</p><p>According to officials, the complainant had approached them alleging that Latha had demanded the bribe amount to file objections in a case. </p>.Karnataka HC allows Lokayukta probe into aided private school staff on government referral.<p>The Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught the prosecutor red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 1,100. She was subsequently arrested.</p><p>The Lokayukta police have booked her under Section 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further probe is underway.</p>