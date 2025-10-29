Menu
Karnataka Lokayukta police arrest public prosecutor for allegedly taking measly Rs 1,100 bribe

According to officials, the complainant had approached them alleging that Latha had demanded the bribe amount to file objections in a case.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 12:13 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 12:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakabribeLokayuktabengaluru crime

