<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday approved two Centres of Excellence (CoE) in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing and Defence Technology and Industry 5.0 to be built over five years at a cost of Rs 36 crore (Rs 18 crore each).</p><p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said both projects would come under the Local Economy Accelerator Program (LEAP), which has been assigned Rs 200 crore in this year’s Budget (overall Rs 1,000 crore over 5 years).</p><p>While DhaRti Foundation and Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, will be stakeholders for the implementation of the Defence Technology and Industry 5.0 CoE, the research park foundation of IIT Dharwad will be the partner for the CoE in Quantum Artificial Intelligence. The costs include travel, manpower and outreach.</p><p>“This plan intends to create 5 lakh new jobs. Under the plan, startup ecosystem will be developed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi. Incubators, accelerators, centres of excellence and global technological centres will be established through the life cycle method. A corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for deep development and a Fund of Funds (FoF) will be established at a cost of Rs 300 crore," he said.</p>.OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.1 Instant, Thinking gen AI models .<p><strong>Other decisions</strong></p>.<p>Patil said the Cabinet had discussed three sub-committees that had not submitted their reports even after six months. They are - a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to look into the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission report, formed to investigate purchases during the Covid period; a Cabinet sub-committee, also headed by Shivakumar, to analyse financial situation of universities in state and another headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara on Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (NICE Road).</p>.<p>The minister said CM Siddaramaiah urged the committees to submit their reports soon, though no specific time period was mentioned.</p>.<p>The Cabinet also decided to build a guest house for legislators and MPs in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 15 crore.</p>.<p>“Since legislators and MPs have established offices in existing guest house, eminent personalities and officers coming to the guest house are not getting lodging facilities. It will be for public good to have offices of MLAs, MPs and district incharge minister under one roof.”</p>.<p>The Cabinet also approved granting 0.06 guntas of land for Congress Bhavan at Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district.</p>