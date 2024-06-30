Keep learning spirit alive, adapt to emerging tech: AICTE chief to students

Bengaluru: Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) T G Sitharam advised students to keep their learning spirit alive to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, which are posing uncertainty about job security in certain sectors.
He was addressing students during the third annual convocation of the Bengaluru city university (BCU) on Saturday.
He said AI and other emerging technologies were indeed transforming various aspects of our lives.
“As machines and Al systems become more sophisticated, there’s uncertainty about job security in certain sectors. However, rather than fearing these changes, we should embrace them and adapt to new methods of sustainability and growth. With the advent of disruptive innovations, it’s crucial to stay updated and proficient with advanced technologies. Hence, always keep your spirit of learning alive,” he told students.
Sharing details about the advanced AI and Internet-related courses offered by AICTE, Sitharam said, “AICTE offers courses in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Block Chain, Robotics, Quantum Computing and Data Sciences. We designed these courses to equip students and faculty with the necessary digital skills to adapt to the rapidly changing demands of the 21st-century economy. These courses are meticulously designed to provide students with industry-relevant skills, thereby improving their employability and competitiveness in the job market.”
Meanwhile, Sitharam batted for interdisciplinary courses to develop skills.
“Many of you may not be aware of AICTE’s latest partnership with C-CAMP (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms) to launch the AICTE Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme (IBIP), which aims to foster interdisciplinary education,” he said.
Sitharam expressed concerns over declining enrolment in higher education. Only 28.3% students are entering higher education, he said, stressing on the need to increase the number of universities.
A total of 35,912 students received degrees at the convocation. Yashas M (MSc Chemistry) from Central College bagged four gold medals, the highest. Of the top nine ranks, eight went to girls.
Honorary doctorates were conferred on educationist M R Jayaram and former cricketer G R Viswanath.
Published 30 June 2024, 03:10 IST