Kengeri drunk-driving case: Victim’s family alleges Rs 1.5-cr hush money offer

<p>Bengaluru: In a new development following the Kengeri drunk-driving crash, the family of the victim Sandhya AS has alleged that they were offered Rs 1.5 crore as hush money by an aide of the suspect’s family.</p><p>The accident occurred on November 2, when 30-year-old Sandhya was killed after being hit by a Mercedes-Benz driven by 20-year-old Dhanush, who was allegedly intoxicated. The crash took place near the Kengeri TTMC in western Bengaluru around 6.45 pm.</p><p>The case gained widespread attention only by Monday when details of the crash were made public by both the police and Sandhya’s family members. Speaking to the media, her family demanded justice and raised concerns about possible foul play.</p>.Car mows down 75-year-old woman at Kengeri .<p>Shekar, Sandhya’s brother, claimed that an aide from Dhanush’s family approached them at the police station, offering Rs 1.5 crore to settle and close the case.</p><p>“If money could solve everything, could it bring my sister back? Money comes and goes, but a life lost is irreplaceable. We are determined to seek justice for my sister,” Shekar said, adding that Sandhya had been his backbone, providing him emotional support since their mother’s death in 2021.</p><p>Sandhya was a talented artist — a painter, video jockey, voice artist, and singer. A former tech professional, she had left her IT career to start a fashion business. Her husband, Shivakumar, revealed that they had plans to travel to Varanasi next month to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary in December.</p>.<p><strong>No CCTV footage</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, the police reported difficulties in retrieving CCTV footage from the scene. Despite there being a Nethra camera approximately 100 metres from the crash site, it was facing the opposite direction and was reportedly not functional.</p><p>“I visited the site twice to check for cameras, but there were none nearby. The closest Nethra cameras weren’t working. While there is no footage, eyewitness’ accounts and the blood test reports strongly point to the suspect’s fault,” a police source told DH. However, the victim’s family was informed that the CCTV footage available was “unclear and blurred”.</p>.<p><strong>No foul play in investigation, assures home Minister</strong></p><p>Responding to concerns about possible foul play in the investigation, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the public that there were no discrepancies.</p><p>“If anything like that comes up, the Joint Commissioner (Traffic) and the Police Commissioner will take action. There is no room for such interference. In the past, even influential people involved in accidents have been arrested. I will direct the police to ensure proper steps are taken in this case,” Parameshwara said on Monday night.</p>