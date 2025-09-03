<p>Bengaluru: Yusuf Sharif, aka KGF Babu, on Wednesday appeared before the Karnataka Lokayukta police in Bengaluru to submit documents in connection with a case related to Karnataka Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p><p>Sharif responded to a notice dated August 22 served under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). </p>.Congress leader KGF Babu's wife summoned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.<p>In the notice, the investigating officer in the case told Babu that he had not provided the documents sought by them and asked him to appear before seven days from the date of receiving the notice.</p><p>The Lokayukta police had sought financial transaction details from two firms — Reddy Structure and Scots Garments Ltd — as well as his IT returns for the assessment years 2009-10 to 2013-14, and a joint development document with Reddy Structure.</p><p>Responding to the media after appearing before the Lokayukta police, Sharif said that he had lent Khan Rs 3.50 crore to build a house.</p><p>“Neither of us has any business dealings with each other. Since he had sought my help to buy the house, I lent him the money in 2013. I had asked a few times after that to return, but he didn’t, as he was in a tight spot. Then, ED raided Khan, and I provided them with confirmation about the loan. ED summoned me and I gave my statement there,” Sharif said.</p><p>“The case was transferred to the Lokayukta from ED, Delhi. Khan is my good friend. I'm not giving him a bad name. I've appeared here since I was summoned,” he added.</p><p>Khan was raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED in 2021 following an Income Tax (IT) Department report.</p><p>The ED then transferred the case to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB, quoting an ED raid, had previously claimed that Khan had Rs 87 crore assets disproportionate to his income. The case was transferred to the Lokayukta after the ACB was dissolved by the Karnataka High Court in 2022. </p>