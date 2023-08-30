Kids’ music festival from September 12 at JP Nagar

The fifth edition of the Jackfruit music festival by Bhoomija is set to take place in the city from September 12 to 17.
Jackfruit 2023, a musical event by and for children, is being conceptualised and curated by singer and musician Shubha Mudgal.
When asked about the name ‘Jackfruit’, Gayathri Krishna, founder and trustee of Bhoomija, says “We called it ‘Jackfruit’ because the fruit kind of personifies classical music — with its hard exterior, a sticky inner layer and a difficult way to get to the real fruit, which is incredibly sweet. This is much like the journey towards becoming an Indian classical musician.”
Over the course of five days, Jackfruit 2023 will feature two concerts and seven workshops for youngsters.
Celebrating of traditions
The two concerts scheduled on September 15 and 17 respectively are ‘Kamaal Dhamaal’ by tabla player and composer Aneesh Pradhan and ‘Singing into the Future’ by Shubha Mudgal. “With ‘Singing into the Future’ what I’m trying to do is bring together four young singers. All of their songs are based on themes related to nature and the relationship between nature and traditional Indian music.
‘Kamaal dhamaal’ is a celebration of traditions from different parts of the country. The production will feature 35 to 40 child artistes from across India,” Shubha tells Metrolife. Both the concerts will feature performers below the age of 17. The event aims to showcase young talent and the diversity of Indian arts, says Shubha. “If there’s one place in the world where you can find talented youngsters in the field of arts, it is definitely India. We’ve tried to showcase this diversity in our workshops. It’s important to promote these arts, because today they are being marginalised,” she adds.
Multiple workshops
The workshops include ‘Aal Izz Well’, a composer’s journey with Shantanu Moitra, ‘Nammooru Chandavo, Nimmooru Chandavo?’, a sugama sangeetha workshop with M D Pallavi, ‘Of Bandish and Bhajans’, a Hindustani raag sangeet workshop with Shantanu Bhattacharyya, ‘Boots ‘n Cats & Snares ‘n Hats’, beatboxing basics with Vineeth Vincent, ‘Scratching the Surface’, an introduction to DJing with Peach Blok, ‘Rhythm as a Lifestyle’ by Bickram Ghosh on exploring rhythm, and ‘Sangeet Sangam’, a confluence of Hindustani and Carnatic ragas with Aruna Sairam. Some workshops will be held for two batches — under 16 and 17-24.
Jackfruit 2023, from September 12 to 17, at Indian Music Experience and MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar. For the complete schedule, visit @bhoomijatrust on Instagram. Tickets available online.