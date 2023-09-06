Krishna Janmashtami: Traffic curbs around Iskcon temple today, tomorrow

Vehicles, including KSRTC buses, moving towards Majestic from Yeshwantpur should go through Marappanapalya, take the Yeshwantpur flyover and move through the CNR Rao Circle underpass before taking a right turn at Circle Maramma temple and proceed on Margosa Road, take a left turn at the KC General hospital junction and pass through the Malleswaram underpass and proceed on Link Road to reach Majestic via Seshadripuram.