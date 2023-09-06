Krishna Janmashtami: Traffic curbs around Iskcon temple today, tomorrow

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory on Dr Rajkumar Road and West of Chord Road on Wednesday and Thursday.
A large number of devotees and officials are expected to visit Iskcon Temple.
Vehicles, including KSRTC buses, moving towards Majestic from Yeshwantpur should go through Marappanapalya, take the Yeshwantpur flyover and move through the CNR Rao Circle underpass before taking a right turn at Circle Maramma temple and proceed on Margosa Road, take a left turn at the KC General hospital junction and pass through the Malleswaram underpass and proceed on Link Road to reach Majestic via Seshadripuram.
BMTC buses and vehicles moving towards Vijayanagar from Yeshwantpur should move in front of Orion Mall and proceed on Dr Rajkumar Road before taking a right turn at 10th Cross to move towards Diacon Junction and take a left turn at Rajajinagar 1st Block Junction to reach Vijayanagar via West of Chord Road via Magadi Road.