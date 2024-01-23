KSPCB officials under scrutiny for failing to act against polluting industries 

Bengaluru: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed initiation of cases against officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for failing to act against polluting industries.
While the KSPCB has acted against 172 industries, 30 of which are dyeing units and 12 are tyre pyrolysis, a plastic recycling unit also faced legal issues after a Central Pollution Control Board audit found a fake recycling certificate when the plant was not operational. In all, about 70 industries are at the risk of closure for various violations.
At a review meeting on Sunday, Khandre took KSPCB officials to task. "Book criminal cases against polluting industries as well as regional officers who have failed to act against them," he told the board, asking for stringent checks on polluters.
Noting that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) deadline to set up sewage treatment plants to stop sewage from entering Bellandur and Varthur lakes will expire in December, Khandre directed officials to take action after consultations with the departments concerned.
He said there are complaints against some industries over dumping hazardous effluents into borewells, urging officials to look into the matter. Groundwater in such areas must be constantly checked to ensure there is no compromise on community health, the minister said.
Rs 286-cr penalty
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre asked officials to immediately collect a penalty of Rs 286 crore from apartments for violating environmental rules, including lack of adequate STPs, which had led to flow of sewage into the drains.
He also wanted the KSPCB to ensure there is no monopoly in the processing of medical waste. "Some companies have established a monopoly and are harassing hospitals. Officials should also check whether the collection, transportation and disposal of medical waste is done as per the rules," Khandre said.
Disappointed over delays in the KSPCB approval for new industries, the minister wanted officials to decide on applications for new industries pending for six months to one year.