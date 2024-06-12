Kumaraswamy proposes steel research centre in Bengaluru

Newly appointed Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the Steel Ministry should work towards enhancing the production capacity of crude steel to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31 in line with the National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017.
Kumaraswamy, who assumed charge as the steel and heavy industries minister here, held a detailed meeting with top officials of both ministries.
In the meeting with ministry officials, the minister discussed the revival of defunct or sick iron and steel sector public sector undertakings.
Kumaraswamy also asked the officials to submit a proposal to revive such factories with strategies to be adopted by the government.
The officials also highlighted that the iron ore deposit in Kudremukh was of the highest quality in the world.
While suggesting the officials to explore setting up a steel research centre in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that such an institution would help the industry to get latest research and development in the steel sector.
He told the officials to take steps to enhance steel production. The department should work towards ‘Compete with China’ vision, he added.
He laid emphasis on the importance of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, increasing production, creating jobs, and contributing to making India the third largest economic power.
Wife Anita, son Nikhil, brother-in-law and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath and other family members were present when Kumaraswamy assumed the charge as the minister.
Published 11 June 2024, 23:19 IST